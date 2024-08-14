Gotham FC to Team up with MSG Networks and DAZN to Broadcast International Friendly against Chelsea FC Women

August 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that the club is partnering with MSG Networks and DAZN to broadcast its international friendly against Chelsea FC Women on Monday, August 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The partnership will provide fans in the New York area as well as fans across the globe access to the highly-anticipated match between two championship-winning teams.

"Demand for women's soccer content continues to rise, and we couldn't be more excited to collaborate with MSG Networks and DAZN to bring this momentous game to more fans," said Gotham FC Chief Business Officer Ryan Dillon. "With such an elite global match-up, including Olympians returning from Paris, we're thrilled to make it more accessible to fans both locally and globally."

MSG Networks is Gotham FC's local broadcast partner for the 2024 NWSL season. In April 2024, Gotham FC and MSG networks announced the renewal of their local broadcast partnership, which includes expanded coverage of the club's regular season. Gotham FC and MSG Networks have continued to reinforce their shared commitment to increase visibility, awareness, and reach of matches featuring the reigning National Women's Soccer League champions.

"MSG Networks is proud of our partnership with the NWSL champs, Gotham FC," said Talaya Gaines, Vice President, Content Strategy, MSG Networks. "We are excited to deliver this great matchup of league champions to New York area soccer fans next week, and to continue to be the New York area home of Gotham FC."

The August 19th match will be part of DAZN's extensive lineup of summer friendlies in women's soccer and will be available to viewers around the globe at no cost. In addition, DAZN will collaborate with both Gotham FC and Chelsea FC Women to maximize global fan engagement through joint promotional efforts. Fans can expect enhanced social coverage, including behind-the-scenes access on matchday to enrich their viewing experience.

"We are pleased to enhance our summer friendly coverage with this matchup between the champions of two of the best leagues in the world," Co-CEO Women's Sports, DAZN Esmeralda Negron. "Working with Gotham FC and Chelsea FC to promote this premier match up to fans for free is a key part of our strategy to build a global community for women's soccer. Our collaborative approach is essential to our growth, we look forward to reaching and engaging the global fanbases of these two leading clubs with this unique match played in the US."

In May 2024, reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC announced that it will host the newly-crowned, seven-time Women's Super League champions Chelsea FC Women for an international friendly on Monday, August 19. The match marks each team's return to action after the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, providing a meaningful competitive opportunity against a quality opponent.

Fans can purchase tickets for the match at GothamFC.com/Tickets. To watch the match or learn more, fans in the New York area can visit msgnetworks.com. To watch the DAZN broadcast, fans can tune into dazn.com/womensfootball.

