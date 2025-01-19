Cloud 9 (Points) this Weekend

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Poughkeepsie, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the HC Venom 6-2 on Sunday Afternoon. Austin Thompson had two goals and Dan Stone had a four point night.(1g 3a)

The Black Bears started hot in their third game in as many days. The game did not have a stoppage for the first 4:05, Binghamton used that to set up the opening goal. Coming off a stoppage, Emerson Emery was able to score his first as a Black Bear, whacking at a puck past the goalie. Binghamton was able to kill off an early power play from the Venom, and turned it around and scored on their very own. Dakota Bohn wristed a shot from the point and with heavy net front Prescence, the goaltender never saw it. At the end of the first it was 2-0 Binghamton.

The Venom did not disappoint their fans in the middle period. Before the first media timeout, they were able to score twice, once at 4-on-4, and the other at even strength. Things got chippy in the second, as the teams combined for 13 penalties. With about five minutes left in the frame, Binghamton again, converted on the power play. This time Austin Thompson knocked a one-timer in and the Black Bears had the lead 3-2 going into the third.

In the third, it was all Black Bears, Thompson scored his second, Dan Stone & Zac Sirota added their names to the goal column, and CJ extended his point streak to seven-straight games. Binghamton wins 6-2 on the road on a Sunday, and completes the weekend sweep, earing 9/9 points in the standings.!

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025

