Zydeco Show Resilience in Thrilling Series Finale with Late Surge against Dashers

January 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







It was a tight game for the series finale, but for the Zydeco, it proved to be a character-building game.

The Dashers Hockey Club started the scoring just 2 minutes into the game thanks to Bohdan Zinchenko. Six minutes later Scott Shorrock would net the tying goal thanks to Aaron Shahin. With the game tied Justin Brausen finds the lead for the Dashers making it 2-1 after 1 period of play. In the second Brodie Thornton on the Power Play would tie up the game at 2. Lucas Rothe would find the goal to give the Dashers the lead again. The Zydeco would answer back again as Narek Aleksanyan earned his second goal in two games, tying up the game at 3. In the third Bohdan Zinchenko would net one past Breandon Colgan to get another lead for the Dashers making it 4-3. Kevin Szabad would tie up the game again for the Zydeco making it 4-4. A minute later Aleksanyan would get his second goal of the game and third point making it 5-4. In the final two minutes with the net pulled the Zydeco would score two straight empty net goals to make the lead 7-4, and that's where the game would end.

Winning goaltender Breandan Colgan earns his 13th win of the season after saving 31/35 for a s% of a 0.886 improving his record to 13-6-0-2.

On the other side losing goaltender Parker Rutherford faced 58 shots in the game saving 53/58 for a s% of a .914, his record falls to 1-11-0-2.

Next up for the Zydeco they travel down to Topeka, KS to take on the Dashers in a neutral site game next weekend.

After earning 3 more crucial points they keep up with division leaders to stay in striking distance of the number one seed.

