Lobsters Sweep Moccasins

January 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







MONROE, LA - The Rock Lobsters remain undefeated at Monroe Civic Center, winning their sixth game of the campaign in Monroe with a 6-4 scoreline on Saturday night.

The Moccasins started off well offensively, yet found themselves down 1-0 as Malik Johnson buried a shorthanded breakaway.

The hosts eventually found a lead however, scoring back-to-back goals in four minutes through Kyle Heitzner and Corey Cunningham to secure an advantage at the 17:33 mark of the first period.

The Monroe lead didn't last long into the second period, with Daniil Glukharyov scoring 19 seconds with a left-circle wrister.

The Russian started a three-goal run for Athens, as his notch was followed up by quick releases from Brandon Picard and Michael Greco to put the Rock Lobsters up 4-2.

Both teams would then go blow for blow, starting with Declan Conway on a second-period power play to scratch back to within one.

Filip Virgili became the fourth member of the Rock Lobster squad to reach the 10-goal mark this season, poking one through Sean Kuhn.

After Heitzner scored his second of the game with less than seven minutes to go, Glukharyov followed suit and dealt the dagger into the skin of the snakes.

The Rock Lobsters (18-3-2, 48 pts), now in the top-four playoff spots of the Continental Division have a chance to leapfrog the River Dragons with a two-game set next weekend in Columbus.

