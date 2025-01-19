FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at HC VENOM

Black Bears Spoil Venom's "New" Home Debut

by Jim Cerny

Poughkeepsie, NY - Austin Thompson's goal at 14:11 of the second period snapped a 2-2 tie, and the Binghamton Black Bears pulled away for a 6-2 win against HC Venom on Sunday afternoon at McCann Ice Arena.

It was the Venom's first game in their new home arena after a change in ownership to PKB LLC.

The Venom spotted the Black Bears a 2-0 first-period lead, but scored twice early in the second to tie the game. Jonas Leas scored his second of the season at 1:27 of the second period. Then at 4:45, Connor Craig scored his first professional goal off a pretty feed from fellow rookie Olivier Beaudoin to tie the game.

But Binghamton pulled away after Thompson's goal. The Black Bears scored three goals in the third period to put it away. Dan Stone scored a power-play goal at 3:35; Thompson netted his second of the game and 20th of the season at 5:53; and Zac Sirota scored on a partial breakaway at the 10-minute mark of the period.

Thompson had four points (two goals, two assists), as did Stone (one goal, three assists). Defenseman Dakota Bohn had a power-play goal and two assists for Binghamton,which has won five straight games. Goalie Conor Macananama finished with 19 saves.

Makar Sokolov made 21 saves for the Venom, who were coming off a 6-4 win in Watertown against the Wolves eight days ago.

by Brooks Hill

Poughkeepsie, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the HC Venom 6-2 on Sunday Afternoon. Austin Thompson had two goals and Dan Stone had a four point night (1g 3a).

The Black Bears started hot in their third game in as many days. The game did not have a stoppage for the first 4:05, Binghamton used that to set up the opening goal. Coming off a stoppage, Emerson Emery was able to score his first as a Black Bear, whacking at a puck past the goalie. Binghamton was able to kill off an early power play from the Venom, and turned it around and scored on their very own. Dakota Bohn wristed a shot from the point and with heavy net front Prescence, the goaltender never saw it. At the end of the first it was 2-0 Binghamton.

The Venom did not disappoint their fans in the middle period. Before the first media timeout, they were able to score twice, once at 4-on-4, and the other at even strength. Things got chippy in the second, as the teams combined for 13 penalties. With about five minutes left in the frame, Binghamton again, converted on the power play. This time Austin Thompson knocked a one-timer in and the Black Bears had the lead 3-2 going into the third.

In the third, it was all Black Bears, Thompson scored his second, Dan Stone & Zac Sirota added their names to the goal column, and CJ extended his point streak to seven-straight games. Binghamton wins 6-2 on the road on a Sunday, and completes the weekend sweep, earing 9/9 points in the standings.!

