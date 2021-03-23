Clipper Magazine Stadium to Host Only Outdoors Show in Eastern PA

LANCASTER, PA - Spring has sprung and Clipper Magazine Stadium is bringing some normalcy into our lives by hosting the only Outdoor Show in Eastern PA. The stadium's staff is leading off their season of events with an opportunity for all ages to get out and relish in the fact that beautiful weather is ready to be enjoyed at Lancaster's award-winning ballpark.

The Lancaster County Outdoors Show will be a four-day event running from April 8th-April 10th, 9-7PM and April 11th, 9-5PM. Numerous outdoor-related vendors are ready to show off their products. From water sports to land sports, camping and hiking, hunting and fishing; the Barnstormers are excited to bring something new to Lancaster County!

Tickets for this show are categorized by day and are the affordable price of $5. The outdoor show will showcase an array of outdoor products and entertainment such as: boats, RVs, carving competitions, and blacksmithing demos. There will also be live music every day the show is being held featuring Joe Cooney and Friends and Fast Lane.

As the show goes on, there will be large raffle prizes each day including, but are not limited to: arrows from Bowhunters Superstore and a brand new PlayStation 5. Winners of the raffles will be announced at the end of the four days. A list of vendors and their websites, as well as the ticket links are available on the Barnstormers website: www.lancasterbarnstormers.com.

