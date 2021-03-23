USL League Two Soccer Coming to Truist Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point, the home of the High Point Rockers, will host three upcoming USL League Two soccer matches. All three contests will feature NC Fusion and will be the first soccer matches at Truist Point beyond the youth league level.

NC Fusion will host the North Carolina Football Club on Saturday, May 22; Virginia Beach United on Saturday, June 12, and West Virginia Alliance on Wednesday, July 7. All three matches will start at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, a preliminary match will precede the first two contests. On May 22, the Women's Premier Soccer League team will host a match with Oak City at 4:30. On June 12, the USL Academy club will stage a match at Truist Point at 2:00 vs. Virginia Beach United with the WPSL team playing Wake Football Club at 4:30 p.m.

"With the addition of three soccer events, Truist Point continues to be a destination for diverse community entertainment," said High Point Rockers President Pete Fisch. "These will be the highest-level soccer events that we have hosted at Truist Point. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with NC Fusion and offer a professional playing atmosphere for these matches."

USL League Two is a farm system for the highest-level of professional soccer in the United States in the MLS. The farm system for MLS includes teams at the USL Champions level, USL League One and USL League Two. USL League Two features both amateur and professional players working their way towards the MLS. Over 80 percent of MLS players played at the USL League Two level and since 2009, over 700 USL League Two players have joined the MLS.

"For our players, they get to experience that professional level that Truist Point can provide us," said Chris Barnhart, NC Fusion director of marketing. "Everything from locker rooms to fans to engagement to the size of the stadium itself, and the video board. For our players, this is going to be a treat. They can really experience what it's like to turn pro. For our fans, the environment at Truist Point is phenomenal. USL League Two is truly a gateway to professional play."

Both the USL League Two and WPSL NC Fusion teams won their division championship in 2019. While the line-up for USL League Two club has not yet been determined, the roster includes numerous college players with local ties to Elon, UNCG, NC State, Virginia and Coastal Carolina as well as a number of international players.

Truist Point and the High Point Rockers will adhere to all CDC health and safety protocols for fan safety. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Tickets for all three matches will go on sale in late April through the High Point Rockers. For more information, contact the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000 or visit www.HighPointRockers.com.

This soccer series is being made possible in part by a grant from the DRIVE High Point Foundation.

