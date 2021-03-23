Discounted 10-Game Plans Now Available

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that 10-game plans for the 2021 season are now on sale. Fans can purchase their plan by calling the Ducks ticket office at (631) 940-3825 or and submitting an order form.

Two packages are available for this season: the Buddy Plan and the Wally Plan. Each package includes tickets to 10 Ducks games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in 2021, with a mix of weekend and weekday games.

For the 2021 season, seating will be on a general admission basis in each section, with fans purchasing tickets for assigned sections rather than assigned seats. Each section will be sold at 50% of capacity to help maintain social distancing. Those purchasing 10-game plans will have the option to choose a general admission seating preference of home plate, first base or third base. Additionally, all ticketing will be digital this season. CLICK HERE for more information about mobile ticketing.

Pricing for either 10-game plan is $135, a savings of 10% off the box office individual ticket price. Additionally, there are no ticket or order fees when purchasing a 10-game plan, a savings of $3 per ticket and $2 per order.

Fans are encouraged to contact the Ducks ticket office early (631) 940-3825 due to limited availability.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

