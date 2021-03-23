Blue Crabs Sign Trio of Bats Including Former MVP

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of three new players for the 2021 season on Tuesday afternoon, inking deals with Jovan Rosa, David Harris, and Alex Crosby. The Blue Crabs will announce more newcomers on Thursday, 3/25, and will hold a Zoom Press Conference with this week's new players on Thursday, 3/25 at 3:00 PM EST.

Jovan Rosa returns to Southern Maryland after a brief stint with the team in 2015. Rosa was traded to the Blue Crabs mid-season in 2015 and played a critical role in the team's Freedom Division Championship. After the 2015 season, Rosa followed Blue Crabs Manager Stan Cliburn to the New Britain Bees in the 2015 Atlantic League Dispersal Draft. Rosa, an Atlantic League veteran that has been a beacon of consistency in professional baseball dating back to 2007, teams back up with Cliburn in Southern Maryland for the 2021 season.

David Harris signed with the Blue Crabs in 2020, and following the canceled 2020 season, Harris will make his Atlantic League debut for Southern Maryland in 2021. Harris was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013 and made the jump to Independent Baseball in 2017. The 29 year-old made a splash in his first season in the Frontier League, winning League MVP with a .344 batting average and a baker's dozen stolen bases and home runs. The Florida native will look to translate a combined .338 batting average over three seasons in the Frontier League to success in the Atlantic League in 2021.

Alex Crosby played each of his last seven seasons in the American Association, spending a majority of his time with the Gary Southshore RailCats. Crosby is a power-hitting corner infielder that can play the outfield when needed. Stan Cliburn will look to bring the California native back to peak form, which for Crosby was the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the left-handed power hitter combined for a .291 batting average. The member of the Great Britain National Team has always shown signs of greatness, Railcats Manager Manager, Greg Tagert, called Crosby "the best guy in the (American Association) league" in 2019.

"Today's three signings all have the ability to fit into the middle of our lineup and make winnings plays everyday. We are thrilled with how our team is shaping up, and are anxious to announce more signings," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

