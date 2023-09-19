Cleveland Monsters Reveal 2023-24 Promotional Schedule Full of Fan-Favorite Themes

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today the team's 2023-24 promotional schedule packed full of giveaways, fan-favorite promotions and new, exciting themes. Single game tickets will go on sale beginning at noon tomorrow, September 20, with prices starting at just $10 per seat.

The Monsters will drop the puck for Opening Night presented by SeatGeek on Friday, October 20, against the Syracuse Crunch. Fans can expect the return of popular promotions like Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, December 15, Pucks and Paws on Saturday, March 2, and Fan Salute Night at the final home game of the regular season on Saturday, April 13. A special T-shirt giveaway designed in collaboration with local clothing and media brand I'm From Cleveland headlines Cleveland Rocks Night on Saturday, January 27, followed by additional exciting promotions including Golf Day on Saturday, March 30, featuring a celebrity appearance by Christopher McDonald, known for his iconic role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore.

The 2023-24 season marks the first time the Monsters will wear new uniforms that were unveiled alongside the team's evolved brand identity earlier this summer. Fans will get the chance to see the white jerseys starting Friday, October 20, followed by the home debut of all-black uniforms at the Black Friday Game on Friday, November 24. The Monsters will also wear the popular blue sweaters that debuted at the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic, as well as reimagined Columbus Blue Jackets-themed jerseys, throughout the season. A full jersey schedule and complete breakdown of the Monsters 2023-24 uniforms will be announced in October.

Additionally, the Monsters will feature three specialty jerseys this season, which will each be worn in-game and auctioned off to fans to benefit local charities. The team will also continue to Grow the Game and celebrate the diversity of Northeast Ohio through several community nights with proceeds benefitting local partner charities.

As part of tomorrow's single game ticket on-sale, fans can show their Monsters pride through a special offer that includes an exclusive Black & Blue Hockey T--Shirt and a ticket to a Monsters home game HERE.

Click HERE for the full Monsters 2023-24 promotional schedule (all game times subject to change). A breakdown of the promotional schedule is included below.

Giveaway Nights

New Monsters Logo Car & Schedule Magnet Giveawaycourtesy of University Hospitals at Opening Night on Friday, October 20 (first 7,500 fans)

Glow in the Dark Rally Towels at Black Friday Game on Friday, November 24 (first 5,000 fans)

Kids Jersey at Grow the Game Night presented by Cargill on Saturday, December 2 (first 2,500 kids 14 & under)

Monsters Swappable Logo Beanie at The Holiday Hockey Game on Wednesday, December 27 (first 5,000 fans)

I'm From Cleveland T-Shirt at Cleveland Rocks Night on Saturday, January 27 (first 7,500 fans)

Trey Fix-Wolansky Bobblehead on Saturday, February 10 (first 5,000 fans)

Specialty Jersey Nights

Salute to Service presented by Cuyahoga Co. Veterans Service Commission on Saturday, November 4

UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night on Saturday, January 6

St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17

Community Nights

Historically Black Colleges and Universities Night presented by Immaculate Cleaning on Saturday, November 18

Pride Night on Wednesday, January 24

Black Heritage Celebration presented by Immaculate Cleaning on Friday, February 2

Women's History Celebration presented by Athleta on Friday, March 1

Unidos por Cleveland: Latiné Celebration on Tuesday, March 12

Additional Theme Nights

Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Friday, November 3

Kid Nation Takeover with Postgame Autograph Session - Sunday, December 3

Pickle in The Land Night - Thursday, December 14

MHC Appreciation Night - Friday, January 19

Blood Donor Awareness Night - Friday, January 26

Pucks and Pierogies Night - Saturday, February 3

First Responders Night presented by Physicians Ambulance - Friday, February 9

Go Red for Women Night - Wednesday, February 28

Sensory Friendly Night - Monday, March 18

Sustainability Night presented by Republic Services - Friday, March 22

WGAR Country Music Night - Saturday, March 23

Adaptive Sports Night - Thursday, April 11

Recurring Promotional Nights

1-2-3 Fridays: $1 soda, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and other select beer specials

Monsters Family Days presented by Castaway Bay:Kids can enjoy Monsters Kids Meals that include a hot dog, a soda and chips for only $6

Blue Jackets Nights:The team will wear special Blue Jackets-inspired jerseys while the in-game presentation for the evening will include elements from the Monsters' NHL affiliate in Columbus

SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR THE 2023-24 SEASON WILL GO ON SALE TO THE PUBLIC TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 20, AT NOON.

