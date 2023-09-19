Roadrunners Announce October 1 Fan Fest Details

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will host Fan Fest from Tucson Arena on Sunday, October 1 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. The event is FREE to attend.

In addition, as part of the team's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Sicomoro Community Services will be collecting non-perishable food items, pet food, bottled water, diapers, school supplies and clothing. For each item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for prizes. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at the event with all proceeds going to support Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

Select Roadrunners players will be signing autographs and the Tucson Arena ice will be open to skate with a limited number of skates available (fans with skates are encouraged to bring their own).

Concession stands will be open and Beyond Bread and Starry (a new Pepsi product) will be at the event with free samples.

A giant inflatable obstacle course, slide, the Roadrunners Slapshot Booth and other yard games will be setup for enjoyment.

The team will be hosting a Garage Sale as well with miscellaneous merchandise and hockey items available while supplies last with proceeds again benefitting Roadrunners Give Back.

Other tabling partners at the event will include: Jr. Roadrunners, Rudy's Texas B-B-Q, Main Event, Truly Nolen and Floor & Décor.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Adrian Denny will also be recording that week's show from the event in the first episode featuring new co-host Jonathon Schaffer; who is joining the Roadrunners broadcast team from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. The podcast can be heard on the iHeartRadio app and FoxSports1450.com.

Tucson's Home Opener is on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. against the defending AHL Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Arizona Coyotes host Anaheim in NHL preseason action at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets for both of those games and all Roadrunners regular season games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

