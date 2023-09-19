Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the roster for its 2023 Training Camp presented by OC Navigator, set to begin Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena. Camp is open to the public and free of charge.

The Ducks 2023 camp roster features 63 players, including 36 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders. The roster also features 11 Anaheim first-round selections and 33 Anaheim draft selections overall, including eight Anaheim first-round selections from the past five NHL Drafts.

Anaheim's camp is highlighted by #FlyTogether Fan Camp Saturday, Sept. 23 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena to launch the 2023-24 season. Starting at 8 a.m., fans are invited to join the team for warm-ups to get a close-up look and interact with players in front of Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena on the east grass area. The team will be divided into three groups Saturday, with the first group skating at approximately 9:15 a.m. The pre-practice festivities will include live music and inflatable enforcers in addition to appearances from Ducks Power Players and mascot Wild Wing.â¯The OC Health Care Agency will also be on-site promoting the Ducks.OCnavigator.org with numerous Ducks giveaway items and tickets to select games throughout the upcoming season. Additionally, Ducks Stream will be on site during #FlyTogether Fan Camp.

The first three days of camp at Great Park Ice will feature three groups of players participating in on-ice practices on both Rink 3 and FivePoint Arena (Rink 4). Fans are recommended to visit AnaheimDucks.com for updates as Training Camp times are subject to change.

Great Park Ice is located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, Calif., 92618. Parking is available adjacent to the facility.

2023 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE AT GREAT PARK ICE & FIVEPOINT ARENA (Sept. 21-24)

Thurs., Sept. 21 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

Group 1: 9:20 - 11:00 a.m. practice

Group 2: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. practice

Group 3: 11:40 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. practice

Fri., Sept. 22 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

Group 1: 9:20 -11:00 a.m. practice

Group 2: 10:30 a.m. -12:10 p.m. practice

Group 3: 11:40 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. practice

Sat., Sept. 23 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

Group 1: 9:20 - 11:00 a.m. practice

Group 2: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. practice

Group 3: 11:40 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. practice

Sun., Sept. 24 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena, and Honda Center

Groups 1 & 2: 10:30 - 11:20 a.m. practice (Rink 4), 11:40 a.m. - 12:40 p.m. scrimmage (Rink 4)

**Preseason game vs. Los Angeles (Honda Center) at 5 p.m.

