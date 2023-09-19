Flyers Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

The Philadephia Flyers announced its 2023 Training Camp schedule and roster which will begin Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

A total of 57 players are currently scheduled to attend training camp - 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The players will be sorted into three teams for the first four days, featuring on-ice and off-ice sessions. Friday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Sept. 24 will feature scrimmages between the teams. The team's 2023 preseason schedule officially begins on Monday, September 25 at the New Jersey Devils.

More than half of the players in the camp, 30, have previously played for the Phantoms including alumni from seasons past such as Carter Hart, Scott Laughton, Travis Sanheim and Sean Couturier (Adirondack Phantoms) as well as more recent products including Wade Allison, Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost.

There are 22 players at the camp who played for the Phantoms in the 2022-23 season: Jordy Bellerive, Bobby Brink, Adam Brooks, Elliot Desnoyers, Tyson Foerster, Brendan Furry, Tanner Laczynski, Olle Lycksell, Cooper Marody, Zayde Wisdom, Emil Andrae, Ronnie Attard, Louie Belpedio, Adam Ginning, Adam Karashik, Mason Millman, Cam York, Egor Zamula, Will Zmolek, Sam Ersson, Nolan Maier, Felix Sandstrom.

Additionally, there are several players whom area fans recently got to see in action during the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series at PPL Center including 2023 first-round selection Oliver Bonk and second-round pick Carson Bjarnason.

Many of these players will be in Allentown for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp in October. The Phantoms hit the ice with their first preseason game on Tuesday, October 3 taking on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at PPL Center.

2023 FLYERS TRAINING CAMP GUIDE HERE

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will open Training Camp in October for their 10th season of Hockey in the Valley, presented by Service Electric. The Phantoms have a pair of home preseason games on the schedule on Tuesday, October 3 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday, October 8 at 1:05 p.m. against the Hershey Bears.

Opening Weekend as part of Haunted on Hamilton officially kicks off the season on Saturday, October 14 against the Cleveland Monsters and Sunday, October 15 at 1:05 p.m. against the Belleville Senators.

Tuesday, October 3 (7:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Preseason)

Saturday, October 7 (6:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins (Preseason)

Sunday, October 8 (1:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Preseason)

Saturday, October 14 (7:05) - Cleveland Monsters at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (OPENING WEEKEND!!)

Sunday, October 15 (1:05) - Belleville Senators at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (OPENING WEEKEND!!)

