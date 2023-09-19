Kurtis Freter Named Strength and Conditioning Coach

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears, announced today that Kurtis Freter has been named Hershey's strength and conditioning coach.

Freter, 30, joins the organization after working with the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals as the club's lead assistant, athletic performance. After working with the Royals as a volunteer in 2018 and an intern in 2019, Freter joined the club full-time in 2020, overseeing the team's daily fitness initiatives, including workouts, lifts, mobility, and rehabilitation. Additionally, he served as the team's equipment manager and assisted with the organization's medical information.

The graduate of the University of Saskatchewan and Camosun College also has experience with Crash Conditioning where he worked as the director of sports performance and integration. He joined the organization in 2017 as an intern, and took over as the lead sport performance coach in 2021, where he worked with over 150 athletes each year, including numerous NHL players and prospects.

Freter, a native of Lloydminster, Alberta, has also worked the IIHF World Junior Championships in team services and previously served as a training camp volunteer for the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

Freter takes over for Mike Wagner who was promoted this summer to Washington as the NHL club's assistant strength coach.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com.

