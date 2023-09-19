Henderson Silver Knights Announce Launch of "Forge the Knight" Campaign

September 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today the launch of the team's "Forge the Knight" campaign. This initiative highlights a new chapter for the Silver Knights' brand, complete with refreshed creative elements and an enhanced brand story.

"After months of work, our team is thrilled to roll out our new Forge the Knight campaign," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "We're proud to represent the Henderson community and fans can still expect to see our 'Home Means Henderson' branding. But as we head into our fourth season of Silver Knights hockey, we are excited to unveil a refreshed brand vision that perfectly aligns with who we are as an organization today."

This campaign highlights on the term "forge" in two distinct ways. The first is a forge, which is a workshop where metal is heated, wrought, shaped, or made malleable. The second is to forge, described as the act of forming or creating something. Together, these elements highlight the pride the Silver Knights have in influencing the next generation of Vegas Golden Knights.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, fans can expect to see nods to the "Forge the Knight" campaign on social media, in digital assets, and in branding at The Dollar Loan Center.

The Silver Knights will play their first home game of the season against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. PT. Single-game tickets are on-sale now. Click here to purchase.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.