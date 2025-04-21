Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Waterloo Black Hawks 6, Sioux Falls Stampede 2
April 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
The Waterloo Black Hawks pulled within one game of advancing to the Western Conference final in the Clark Cup Playoffs.
