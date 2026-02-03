Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview

Published on February 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Ah Geez, It's a Long Ride to Fargo, Ya Know

The Waterloo Black Hawks visit the Fargo Force this Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (6:05 p.m.) at Scheels Arena. The Hawks have not been to Fargo in more than 15 months since a two-game trip on October 17 and 18, 2024. The Force won both of those tilts, both by 3-2 scores with the first settled in overtime. The last four head-to-head meetings in the series have been in Waterloo, including two this season. On November 21st, Chase Jette scored the first two goals and Ty Mason had the last two in a 5-1 Hawks victory. The next night, Graham Jones broke a 1-1 tie in the third period, and the Force evened the weekend with a 2-1 decision.

Cross Connections

Several players have spent time with both the Black Hawks and the Force in recent seasons, and each side is currently represented by two who have previously appeared on the opposite bench. Force forwards Eero Butella and Nicholas Kosiba each made their USHL debuts for Waterloo, and both spent a full season with the Black Hawks. Goaltender Dane Callaway was in the crease for 16 Fargo games during 2024/25 before joining the Hawks shortly after Christmas this winter. Callaway was teammates with Ty Mason in Fargo before Mason was traded to Waterloo in November of 2024.

Two-Thirds

Friday, the Hawks will play their 40th game of 62 on the 2025/26 schedule. The team will be into the final third of the season by the time they return from North Dakota. Currently Waterloo stands among the USHL's most effective special teams squads. The Hawks are tied for third on the penalty kill (83.3 percent) and stand fifth on the power play (23.3 percent). At this stage of the campaign, Waterloo ranks 11th in goals per game (3.0) and 14th in goals against (3.8). The Hawks check-in 15th in both average shots (25.5) and shots against (32.2).

Reflecting on January

Waterloo posted a 2-8-1 record last month. Among the regulation or overtime losses, the Hawks were within a goal of their opponents during the last five minutes of the third period on six occasions. Rio Treharne (three goals, five assists) and Atte Vikla (one goal, seven assists) were Waterloo's co-scoring leaders with eight points apiece. Jackson Schneider had a team-best +2 plus/minus differential.

Recent Games

The Sioux Falls Stampede edged the Black Hawks twice at Young Arena last weekend. Friday, they nipped Waterloo 4-3 in a shootout, despite a goal and an assist by Atte Vikla. Saturday, two empty-netters broke open a 4-3 contest, leading to a 6-3 final. Owen DeGraff contributed two Hawks goals in the sequel. Dane Callaway played in both games, stopping 90.1 percent of the shots he faced (64 saves on 71 Stampede attempts).

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.