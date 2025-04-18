Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Madison Capitols 3, Dubuque Fighting Saints 0
April 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols YouTube Video
Finn Brink's goal at 1:48 of the third period proved to be the game winner as the Capitols tallied a pair of empty-net insurance goals to take the first game of a best-of-five series.
Check out the Madison Capitols Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Third Period Settles Game One - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Stampede Drop Game One of Western Conference Semifinals - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Fighting Saints Drop Series Opener to Capitols - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Prospect of the Week: Hudson Kowalchuk - Omaha Lancers
- USHL Weekly Roundup - USHL
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Madison to Open Conference Semifinals - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Capitols Stories
- Madison Capitols Sign Michael Tang to Tender Agreement
- Madison Blanked in Cedar Rapids
- Caps Back in Win Column, Lee Shines After All-American Game
- Weekend Preview: Capitols Host Chicago, Travel to Cedar Rapids
- Three Capitols Named to NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings