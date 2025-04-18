Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Madison Capitols 3, Dubuque Fighting Saints 0

April 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Finn Brink's goal at 1:48 of the third period proved to be the game winner as the Capitols tallied a pair of empty-net insurance goals to take the first game of a best-of-five series.

