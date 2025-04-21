Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Dubuque Fighting Saints 4, Madison Capitols 2

April 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints YouTube Video







Dubuque takes a 2-1 series lead in the second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.