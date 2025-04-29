Clark Cup Eastern Conference Final: Muskegon Lumberjacks 3, Dubuque Fighting Saints 1

April 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video







The Muskegon Lumberjacks swept the Dubuque Fighting Saints to advance to the Clark Cup Final.

