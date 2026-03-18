Claire Hutton Lit It UP in Her Club Debut for Bay FC.

Published on March 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Watch the full Claire Hutton highlight from her debut game with @WeAreBayFC: https://youtu.be/zZmxx84H2sE







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 17, 2026

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