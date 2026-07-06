CJ Olney Earns Goal of the Week Nomination

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men's midfielder CJ Olney has been nominated for the USL Championship Goal of the Week for Week 17, with fan voting now open to crown the winner. Voting closes at midnight ET on Wednesday, July 8, with the winner announced at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 9.

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Olney earned this nomination for a mid-match strike on the road at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Olney put Brooklyn on the board early in the second-half with a right-footed volley from the top of the box with an assist from Thomas Vancaeyezeele. The goal set the tone for the rest of the match and led to a 2-0 win for Brooklyn.

The goal was Olney's second of the season and came shortly after being named the USL Championship Mid-Season Young Player of the Year. During the match, Olney recorded two chances created while making two clearances, two recoveries and won 3 of 3 tackles.

The Goal of the Week winner is decided entirely by fan vote, so every click counts.

Vote Now for CJ before voting closes at midnight ET on Wednesday, July 8.

Brooklyn FC Men are back in action on Saturday, July 11, at Rhode Island FC (7:30 PM ET, Centreville Bank Stadium) for the next match in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The men return to league play on Saturday, July 18, against Sporting JAX (7:00 PM ET, Hodges Stadium), before returning to Maimonides Park on Saturday, July 25, for Volunteer Appreciation Night (7:00 PM ET). Tickets for Saturday are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2026

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