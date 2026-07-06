Orange County SC Seeks to Extend Six-Match Unbeaten Run at Hartford Athletic

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Wednesday, July 8, 2026 (4:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC's remarkable road journey continues Wednesday night as the Black and Orange travel to Trinity Health Stadium for an interconference showdown with Hartford Athletic. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT as OCSC looks to extend its unbeaten run to seven league matches while defending first place in the USL Championship Western Conference. Hartford enters the contest sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference and looking to strengthen its postseason position on its home field.

For Orange County, the match represents another chapter in one of the most demanding stretches any club has faced this season. With Championship Soccer Stadium serving as the U.S. Men's National Team's training base during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, OCSC has spent the better part of the summer away from home, navigating an extended road schedule while continuing to produce results. Despite the travel and a roster stretched by injuries and youth, OCSC continues to lead the Western Conference through resilience, disciplined defending and timely attacking play.

Saturday's 1-1 draw at Rhode Island FC extended Orange County's league unbeaten streak to six matches and once again showcased the club's depth. Ousmane Sylla delivered the equalizing goal before a young OCSC lineup weathered heavy second-half pressure to earn another valuable point away from home. The result kept Orange County atop the Western Conference while further proving the club's ability to compete under difficult circumstances.

OCSC have become one of the league's most dangerous road teams. Orange County has scored a Championship-best 16 goals away from home this season, attacking opponents with pace and confidence regardless of venue. Veteran leaders have continued to guide the squad while academy graduates and young professionals have stepped into significant roles throughout the demanding stretch.

Hartford Athletic presents another difficult challenge. Playing at Trinity Health Stadium has traditionally given Hartford confidence, and the Eastern Conference club will be eager to capitalize against a travel-weary opponent. Hartford has shown improvement throughout the season and remains firmly in the playoff race behind an energetic attack and an aggressive defensive approach.

Wednesday marks just the third all-time meeting between the clubs. Orange County owns the historical edge with one victory and one draw, remaining unbeaten in the series entering the first matchup in Connecticut.

Orange County SC has already proven it can win in difficult environments throughout this unprecedented stretch away from home. Wednesday offers another opportunity to demonstrate why OC belongs atop the Western Conference. With another young lineup expected to contribute meaningful minutes, OCSC will once again rely on its resilience, depth and attacking confidence as it looks to finish its extended road trip with another statement performance before finally returning home this weekend.

OCSC returns to the Champ on July 11 for Global Soccer Night and a pregame Uncorked wine event. The match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be OCSC's final Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the 2026 season. For tickets and more information, click HERE

OCSC Keys to the Match:

Orange County SC has been at its best when dictating possession and forcing opponents to defend for extended stretches. Despite a demanding travel schedule and a youthful lineup, OCSC cannot afford to sit back. Chris Hegardt and Stephen Kelly will need to control the midfield while Sylla and Orange County's attacking group continue to capitalize on transition opportunities. Ball security will be especially important against a Hartford side that thrives on creating turnovers and attacking quickly. If Orange County can establish possession early and maintain its defensive organization, the Black and Orange will put themselves in position to earn another valuable road result.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 1-0-0 all-time against Rhode Island FC(Last 5 against RI - 1-0-0)

Players to Watch:

M Ousmane Sylla

GK Alex Rando

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 3-2 Hartford Athletic (October 24, 2024, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: 53' Doghman (OC), 55' Epps (HFD), 58' Doghman (OC), 83' Edwards (HFD), 86' Amang (OC)

Hartford Athletic Keys to the Match:

Hartford Athletic cannot allow Orange County to become comfortable in possession. An aggressive press, physical play in midfield and efficient finishing around goal will be essential. Hartford will also look to test Orange County's young defenders with early crosses, dangerous set pieces and sustained pressure in the attacking third. If Hartford can force the visitors into mistakes and capitalize on home momentum, it could hand the Western Conference leaders one of their toughest tests of the season.

Hartford Athletic 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-12-5 (5th)

Goals Scored: 48 | Goals Allowed: 36 I Clean Sheets: 11

Players to Watch:

F Augustine Williams

GK Antony Siaha







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.