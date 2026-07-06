Orange County SC Earns Hard-Fought Road Point in 1-1 Draw at Rhode Island FC

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







This marked the third all-time meeting between Orange County SC and Rhode Island FC, with OCSC once again relying on one of the youngest lineups in club history as several academy and emerging players were called upon to contribute on the road. After 90 hard-fought minutes, the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw, with Orange County earning a valuable road point to remain atop the USL Championship Western Conference standings.

Orange County created the first meaningful opportunity of the afternoon in the 18' minute when Stephen Kelly delivered a well-placed cross to Tom Brewitt, whose header was destined for the upper corner before Rhode Island goalkeeper Koke Vegas made an athletic leaping save to keep the match scoreless.

Just one minute later, Chris Hegardt won a dangerous free kick just outside the Rhode Island penalty area. Kelly's service into the box created a promising opportunity, but the hosts defended the set piece well and cleared the danger before Orange County could capitalize.

The opening 45 minutes developed into a disciplined tactical battle, with both clubs enjoying extended spells of possession but few clear-cut scoring chances. Rhode Island spent more time in the Orange County defensive third, yet the Black and Orange remained organized defensively and limited the hosts to just one shot on target. Goalkeeper Alex Rando was rarely tested, comfortably collecting Rhode Island's lone effort in first-half stoppage time to send the teams into the locker room deadlocked at 0-0.

Rhode Island FC wasted little time finding the breakthrough after halftime. In the 51' minute, Hugo Bacharach rose above the Orange County defense to meet a corner kick, directing a powerful header beyond Alex Rando to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage.

Orange County SC responded with composure and determination, steadily increasing the pressure in search of an equalizer. The breakthrough came in the 67' minute when Ousmane Sylla calmly collected the ball inside the penalty area and fired a composed, low finish across goal and beyond the outstretched dive of Koke Vegas, leveling the match at 1-1 and swinging the momentum back in favor of the Black and Orange.

As steady rain began to fall in the 80' minute, the match took on an added level of intensity as both clubs pushed for a late winner. Orange County SC weathered the pressure with a resilient defensive performance, remaining organized and composed through the closing stages to preserve the 1-1 draw. The hard-earned road point kept the OC atop the USL Championship Western Conference standings and extended another successful stop on their demanding cross-country road trip.

OCSC will stay on the road to play Hartford Athletic before returning to Championship Soccer Stadium on July 11 for Global Soccer Night and a pregame Uncorked wine event. The match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be OCSC's final Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the 2026 season. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

OCSC is unbeaten in its last 6 league matches

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 1 1

RI 0 1 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

67' Ousmane Sylla

RHODE ISLAND FC

51' Hugo Bacharach

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

9' Clay Holstad - Yellow Card

20' Agustín Rodríguez - Yellow Card

39' Nicola Ciotta - Yellow Card

40'+ 4 Garrison Tubbs - Yellow Card

62' Hugo Bacharach - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Garrison Tubbs, Nicola Ciotta, Efren Solis, Nico Benalcazar, Chris Hegardt, Stephen Kelly, Ousmane Sylla, Lyam MacKinnon, Jamir Johnson (46' Ethan Zubak)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Apollo Marinch, Joaquin Castro, Finn O'Brien, Josh Martinez, Jerome Carter Jr.

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 57% | Shots: 2 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 12 | Offsides: 0 | Saves: 2

RHODE ISLAND FC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Koke Vegas (GK); Frank Nodarse, Grant Stoneman, Karifa Yao, Nick Scardina, Hugo Bacharach, Clay Holstad (46' Leo Afonso), Agustín Rodríguez (63' Noah Fuson), Amos Shapiro-Thompson, Jojea Kwizera (72' Dwayne Atkinson), JJ Williams

Unused Subs: Jacob Castro (GK); Aldair Sanchez, Kevin Vang, Danny Rovira

Head Coach: Khano Smith

Possession: 43% | Shots: 24 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 10 | Fouls: 22 | Offsides: 1 | Saves: 1

Orange County SC v. Rhode Island FC

2026 USL Championship Match 15

Date: July 4, 2026

Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, RI







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2026

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