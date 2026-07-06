Brooklyn FC Is All-In on USMNT's Historic World Cup Run

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Just take a walk to your favorite coffee shop, and you'll know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Brooklyn is all in on the US national team's historic World Cup run.

USMNT jerseys are everywhere. Everyone has a take on Flo Balogun's red card suspension suspension. And just about every bar, restaurant, and living room is a USMNT watch party.

The best watch party for in the borough, however, is happening at the Brooklyn Soccer Bar @ Threes Brewing in Gowanus. That's where Brooklyn FC will be posted up for the USMNT's crunch clash with Belgium on Monday night.

Details:

Doors 6:00PM, Kickoff 8:00PM

Threes Brewing, 333 Douglass Street @ 4th Avenue, Gowanus MAP

BKFC giveaways courtesy of the club's Street Team

"Golden Goal" $7 pints

Threes will be a packed house, so get there early. And make sure your vocal chords are ready to go!

Country roads... take me home...







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2026

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