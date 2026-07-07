Monterey Bay FC Survives Late Onslaught to Earn Scoreless Draw at San Antonio FC

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Monterey Bay FC (4-3-8, 15 points) played to a scoreless draw against San Antonio FC (6-7-2, 25 points) in a card-filled affair at Toyota Field, with the Crisp-and-Kelp weathering a wild finish that saw the home side reduced to nine men by the final whistle.

Both sides entered the match off the USL's league-wide mental health break, with Monterey Bay carrying momentum from a midseason coaching change under Head Coach Alex Covelo, which has seen the club win or draw five of its last six matches. San Antonio, second in the Western Conference table, brought its own momentum into the July Fourth holiday date, having won or tied three of its last four matches after conceding the first goal in each, most recently rallying for a 2-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The opening 45 minutes were tightly contested and largely chanceless, with referee Sergii Demianchuk quick to reach for cards, booking San Antonio's Mitchell Taintor in the 27th minute and Alex Crognale three minutes later. The teams went into the break level at 0-0.

San Antonio pushed to find a breakthrough after the restart, and Nico Gordon picked up a yellow card for Monterey Bay in the 50th minute as the game opened up. San Antonio Head Coach Carlos Llamosa turned to his bench in the 56th minute, sending on C. Rasguido and L. Berron in a double substitution. Christian Sorto was then booked in the 58th minute before the match's first turning point arrived in the 63rd minute: San Antonio goalkeeper Joseph Batrouni was sent off for a foul against Illijah Paul, leaving the hosts to play the final half hour-plus a man down.

Monterey Bay looked to press its numerical advantage, introducing MLS loanee Quinton Elliot and E. Blancas in the 79th minute, while Zackery Farnsworth was booked for a foul a minute later. Even down a man, San Antonio nearly snatched the lead in the 84th minute when the Crisp-and-Kelp were penalised, and Jorge Hernandez stepped up to the spot for the hosts, but his effort came back off the woodwork, and the score stayed level.

Monterey Bay continued to search for a winner down the stretch, with A. Saidi was introduced in the 85th minute. Ten minutes of stoppage time were played, and the closing minutes turned chaotic: San Antonio's Akeem Ward was shown a yellow card for dissent, and the hosts' captain Mitchell Taintor picked up a second yellow of his own to see red, sending San Antonio to the finish with nine men. Despite the extra numbers, Monterey Bay could not find a way through, and goalkeeper Jacob Jackson and the Crisp-and-Kelp backline held on to close out the clean sheet.

The result marks the second scoreless draw between the two sides this season, after they were also held to a 0-0 stalemate back on April 4. The point extends Monterey Bay's positive run under Covelo to six results without a loss in its last seven matches, while San Antonio remains second in the Western Conference table.

Monterey Bay FC now turns its attention back to Cardinale Stadium, where it will host Las Vegas Lights FC in USL Cup action on Saturday, July 11.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2026

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