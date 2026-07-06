Orange County SC to Face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Home

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC returns to Championship Soccer Stadium for the first time since May after navigating an extended stretch away from home due to the U.S. Men's National Team's use of the venue as its FIFA World Cup 2026 training base. Despite multiple venue changes and an extended run of road matches, OCSC has compiled a series of key results to climb to the top of the USL Championship Western Conference standings.

Saturday's match will also provide an opportunity to see several of the club's emerging young players in action as Orange County SC closes out its 2026 USL Cup campaign against Colorado Springs Switchbac

Local players: Ethan Zubak, Corona, CA / Grayson Doody, Hermosa Beach, CA / Chris Hegardt, San Diego, CA / Nicola Ciotta, San Diego, CA / Tyson Espy, Dana Point, CA / Efren Solis, San Juan Capistrano, CA.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2026

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