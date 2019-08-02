Chukars Split Twin Bill with Billings

August 2, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Idaho Falls, ID - On a hot Friday night at Melaleuca Field the Chukars split a doubleheader with the Billings Mustangs. Billings scored in every inning in game one to win 9-1, while Nathan Webb pitched a complete game shutout to give the Chukars a 3-0 win in game two.

Game 1

Billings struck in the first as Victor Ruiz reached on a dropped third strike with two out and nobody on. Eric Yang then got plunked, and James Free then delivered with an RBI single to center. The Mustangs then doubled their lead in the second on a solo home run from Edwin Yon.

The third run of the game came home for Billings in the third, as T.J. Hopkins singled, stole second, got to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sac fly from Free. Billings added two more on in the fourth inning on a leadoff home run from Leonardo Seminati and an RBI double from T.J. Hopkins.

The scoring wasn't done for the Mustangs, who added on a run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh. Free added a solo shot in the fifth, while Yon added his second homer in the seventh.

Carlos Carreno earned the win for Billings, going five shutout innings and allowing only three hits.

Game 2

Billings had a chance to get on the board in the first inning after a leadoff double from Quin Cotton. With two out and a runner at third, a pitch to Eric Yang scooted away from the catcher Wyatt Mascarella, but starter Nathan Webb was able to cover the plate in time to receive the throw from Mascarella & tag out Cotton to end the inning.

The Chukars broke the seal in the second on a solo home run from Juan Carlos Negret, his eighth of the year. From there, Webb dominate, as he allowed just a one out double in the third, a one out walk in the fourth, and a one out single in the fifth. That single from Reyny Reyes got to second on a wild pitch with Cash Case at the plate with two out. The throw down scooted into the outfield, giving Reyes the inclination to go to third. Second baseman Tyler James got to the ball quickly and fired to third to nail Reyes and eliminate the tying run.

Webb though had one last trouble spot to navigate out of. Case started the sixth inning with a double, putting the tying run at second with nobody out. Cotton stepped in next, and decided not to bunt. Webb punched out Cotton swinging, and then got Reniel Ozuna to strike out looking. The final obstacle was James Free, who Webb got to ground out to second.

Idaho Falls picked up some critical insurance runs in the sixth inning. Jose Marquez started the inning with a walk, and Rhett Aplin followed with a one out single. Negret stepped in with two out, and lined a single to left, scoring Marquez to make it 2-0. Isaiah Henry followed with a single of his own, plating Aplin to extend the lead to 3-0.

At 80 pitches through six innings, Webb came back out for the seventh and final inning. He allowed a leadoff double to Yang, but got the next three to end the game, giving him the complete game shutout. Webb completed seven innings for the second time in his career, walking just one and striking out nine. In 19.1 innings against Billings this year, Webb has not allowed an earned run.

Tomorrow the Chukars wrap up the series with a 7:15 PM game against the Mustangs. Tickets are still available by visiting ifchukars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.