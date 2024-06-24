Christian Fedko Selected as Frontier League Player of the Week

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - As the Schaumburg Boomers were busy posting a 13-2 victory over the Florence Y'Alls on Monday afternoon the Frontier League announced that Christian Fedko was selected as the league's Player of the Week.

Fedko has been on a tear for the Boomers, hitting safely in 10 consecutive contests. Fedko finished a 3-3 week for the Boomers by hitting .600, logging 12 hits in 20 at bats. The University of Connecticut alum scored seven times, homered and drove home six runs to go with four doubles and a triple. Fedko added six walks and three steals while posting a .692 on-base percentage.

Fedko posted four multi-hit contests, bookending the week with three-hit showings. The first-year member of the Boomers posted an extra-base hit in five of the six contests. Fedko homered and drove home three against Washington on June 21.

Fedko entered Monday as the top hitter in the league, carrying an average of .383 and is the second award winner this year. Cole Cook was selected as the Pitcher of the Week on May 20. Fedko is in his first season with the Boomers after spending the 2023 campaign in Joliet, which is also where Cook was last year.

The Boomers (24-15) will continue the series with Florence on Tuesday, but in Northern Kentucky. RHP Aaron Glickstein (1-3, 7.12) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against LHP Jonaiker Villalobos (2-3, 3.80). The Boomers return home this weekend for a six-game homestand spanning the 4th of July. Tickets for all games at Wintrust Field in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

