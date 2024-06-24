Boomers Slug to Win over Florence

June 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored multiple runs in three different frames to topple the Florence Y'Alls 13-2 on Monday at Wintrust Field.

Both teams had opportunities early but the pitchers were able to work out of trouble. The Boomers did not have a hit until the bottom of the fourth when the team scored their first two runs. Chase Dawson walked with one away and recorded consecutive stolen bases before crossing the plate on a Kyle Fitzgerald fielder's choice with the infield drawn in.

The Boomers broke the game open behind five runs in the fifth. Alec Craig opened the inning with a single and crossed the plate on an RBI single from Aaron Simmons. Dawson doubled home a run and Will Prater added a two-run homer. Jackson Hickert carried a shutout into the seventh inning before Florence scored twice. Schaumburg tacked on six runs in the eighth to put the game away. Dawson tallied a two-run double in the inning while Craig, Simmons and Fitzgerald also added RBIs.

Hickert tossed seven innings to improve to 4-0, allowing two runs on five hits to go with four walks and five strikeouts. The Boomers are 8-0 in games started by Hickert. Cristian Lopez tossed the final two innings to polish off the win. The offense finished with 14 hits. Dawson amassed three hits with three runs and three RBIs. Prater also notched three hits while Craig, Simmons and Felix Aberouette all tallied two. As the series shifts to Kentucky, the Boomers did not lose any of the six meetings with Florence at Wintrust Field this season.

The Boomers (24-15) will continue the series with Florence on Tuesday, but in Northern Kentucky. RHP Aaron Glickstein (1-3, 7.12) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against LHP Jonaiker Villalobos (2-3, 3.80). The Boomers return home this weekend for a six-game homestand spanning the 4th of July. Tickets for all games at Wintrust Field in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.