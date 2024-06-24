Ottawa Titans Announce New Additions

June 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







The Ottawa Titans return home tomorrow night - opening a six-game homestand with the first of a three-game series with the New England Knockouts at Ottawa Stadium (300 Coventry Road) at 6:30 p.m.

In the meantime, the club has recently announced the following signings:

RHP Sam Downs

HEIGHT: 6-7 | WEIGHT: 220 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-7-6

HOMETOWN: Frederick, MD | SCHOOL: Maryland at Baltimore County

2024: Maryland at Baltimore County (NCAA): 4-1, 2.83 ERA, 20 G, 70 IP, 61 H, 28 R, 22 ER, 34 BB, 57 K

RHP Marcus Pritchard

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-1-7

HOMETOWN: Winter Haven, FL | SCHOOL: Central Methodist

2024: Central Methodist (NAIA): 6-1, 2.75 ERA, 18 G, 1 GS, 36 IP, 31 H, 15 R, 11 ER, 13 BB, 35 K

INF Aaron Casillas

HEIGHT: 5-8 | WEIGHT: 175 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-4-8

HOMETOWN: Chula Vista, CA | SCHOOL: Cal Poly

2024: Cal Poly (NCAA): 56 G, .237 avg, 24 R, 6 2B, 2 HR, 26 RBI, 15 BB, 31 K, .607 OPS

RHP Yuki Narita

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-3-18

HOMETOWN: Sendai, Japan | SCHOOL: -

2024: Guelph (IBL): 1-0, 2.70 ERA, 5 G, 10 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 18 K

In other news, RHP Brooks Walton has been transferred from the 7-Day IL to the 60-Day IL.

Further, INF Malik Williams has been released.

