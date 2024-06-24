Big Innings Plague Florence

June 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (16-22), presented by Towne Properties, fell to the Schaumburg Boomers (24-15) by a final score of 13-2. Florence finishes the seven-game road trip with a 5-2 record.

After two big games from the Florence offense, they were stifled here in Schaumburg. The Y'alls managed just five hits in the contest and didn't score until the seventh when Hank Zeisler brought home Blaze O'Saben with an RBI triple.

Blake Loubier got the ball for Florence, making his first start since May 10th, after being activated off the 14-day injured list. Loubier looked great through three innings of shutout baseball not allowing a hit until the fourth. He gave up two in the fourth which ended his night and gave Schaumburg the 2-0 lead.

Ross Thompson came on in relief and his woes against Schaumburg continued. Thompson gave up four hits in a row to open the inning. He allowed five in the fifth which was capped off by a two-run shot by Will Prater. In the outing, Thompson went three innings allowing 12 hits and 10 runs while collecting just one strikeout.

The loss marked Florence's sixth loss to Schaumburg this season, all of them coming on the road. The series shifts to Florence as the Y'alls finally return home tomorrow night as the 13-game streak continues. SOuthpaw Jonaiker Villalobos toes the rubber for Florence, looking to build off of his 12-strikeout performance against Windy City. The first pitch is set for 6:42 p.m. ET. Tomorrow's promotion is $2 Tuesday!

