Chiefs' 20-Year-Old Forward Carter Streek Clears Waivers

June 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have announced that 20-year-old forward Carter Streek has cleared waivers.

"We would like to thank Carter for his three years in Spokane and wish him all the best going forward," General Manager Matt Bardsley said.

Streek, a Kamloops, B.C. native, played 169 games in a Chiefs sweater after being acquired from the Saskatoon Blades during the 2021-22 season, putting up eight goals and nine assists in the 2023-24 campaign. Over his 190 Western Hockey League games, Streek has tallied 36 goals and 24 assists for 60 total points. The winger was originally drafted by the Portland Winterhawks in the 4th round (80th overall) of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

