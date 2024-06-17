Nikita Mikhailov Inks WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of forward Nikita Mikhailov to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Mikhailov was selected in the 12th round by the Winterhawks in last month's WHL Priority Draft.

"We feel Nikita has the potential to step into our lineup next year," Winterhawks Head Coach/GM Mike Johnston said. "He moved to North America and played at Boston Academy, where he developed into a solid, two-way forward."

Mikhailov, 16, recently played for Boston Hockey Academy's AAA program and was among the team leaders in goals and points. The 2007-born skater netted 38 goals and 51 assists for 89 points in 65 games at the under-16 level. Prior to competing in the States, the Moscow, Russia product developed with his hometown CSKA Moskva through the U17 level of competition. During the 2022-23 season, Mikhailov recorded 12 goals and nine assists in 27 games with CSKA Moskva's U15 program.

In international play, Mikhailov captured a bronze medal with Team Moscow U15 at the 2022 Districts Cup. Mikhailov is the son of former Spokane Chiefs forward Yegor Mikhailov and the grandson of Russian hockey legend Boris Mikhailov who was the Soviet Union captain for eight seasons during the 1970s.

Mikhailov is expected to participate in this year's Neely Cup Training Camp. Stay tuned for more information regarding the 2024 Neely Cup.

