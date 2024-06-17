Year in Review: Rylen Roersma

A lot of Wheat Kings took big steps forward this past season, and while some of the younger players had the most noticeable jumps, a few of the veteran players leapt forward in their development as well. Case in point, Rylen Roersma.

Setting new career highs in goals, assists, and points, Roersma had a big season for the Wheat Kings (and on one occasion for the Walleye). From shorthanded markers to snipes off the rush, we look back at some of the biggest moments and achievements from Rylen Roersma's season.

If One Is Good...

On December 1, the same night the Wheat Kings wore their Wheat City Walleye sweaters against the Regina Pats, Roersma put the exclamation mark on a 7-1 win with not one but two shorthanded goals. Those two shorthanded goals not only tied him for the team lead on the season but were the first pair of shorthanded tallies in a single game by a Wheat King since exactly six years earlier. On December 1, 2017, Evan Weinger scored back-to-back shorthanded goals against the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a 5-1 win.

A New Milestone

After back-to-back seasons of 19 goals, Roersma had shown himself to be a reliable offensive producer. This season, however, he hit a coveted milestone for any aspiring sniper for the first time, breaking the 20 goal barrier. In the final home game of the regular season, Roersma led a third-period comeback en route to a win over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Set-Up Man

Though Roersma took until the final home game of the regular season to surpass his career-best in goals, he'd long since set a career high in points by then. With 38 assists, Roersma had more assists this past season than his previous career total, and went from a career high of 36 points to a new total of 58.

200 Games:

Playing his 200th career WHL game against his hometown Lethbridge Hurricanes, Roersma celebrated the milestone in style. He scored twice in the win, including this beauty in the first period that proved to be the game-winning goal.

