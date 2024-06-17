Winterhawks Sign Black-Greaves

June 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of defenseman Lincoln Black-Greaves to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Black-Greaves was originally selected by the Winterhawks in the 8th round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and he becomes the fifth player from the 2008-born class to sign with Portland.

"Lincoln is beginning to fulfill his potential as a prospect. During his past season at U18, he displayed confidence and poise offensively, and will have a chance to emerge as a defenseman who is hard to play against," said Winterhawks Assistant to the GM and Director of Scouting Mike Coflin. "His skating and physical play are beginning to allow him to dictate play. Lincoln is a leader with impeccable character and will be an important voice on our future teams in Portland."

Black-Greaves, 15, enjoyed a standout season with the Winnipeg Thrashers AAA program while competing at the under-18 level. He ranked second on the team in points among defensemen with eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 41 games. Black-Greaves helped the Thrashers advance to the Manitoba league semifinal, producing three points in nine postseason contests.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound rear guard has skated the last three seasons with the Thrashers organization. He captained his U15 team during the 2022-23 season and led the Thrashers in scoring as a defensemen with 23 points in 32 games. The Thrashers program has developed numerous WHL stars over the years including former Winterhawks captain Cody Glass and Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.

The Winnipeg, Man. native made his Neely Cup Training Camp debut last fall. He registered two assists for Team Heath and finished second at the 2023 event. Black-Greaves is expected to participate in his second Neely Cup this fall.

