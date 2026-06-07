Chicago Sky vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2026

Published on June 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







A dominant win for the Toronto Tempo as they defeat the Chicago Sky at home, 85-68

They had four players in double-digit scoring

Brittney Sykes: 25 PTS (16 in the 2H) | 7 REB | 3 AST Nyara Sabally: 15 PTS | 6 REB Isabelle Harrison: 14 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 3PM Laura Juškaitė: 10 PTS | 4 REB

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2026

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