Chicago Sky vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2026
Published on June 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
A dominant win for the Toronto Tempo as they defeat the Chicago Sky at home, 85-68
They had four players in double-digit scoring
Brittney Sykes: 25 PTS (16 in the 2H) | 7 REB | 3 AST Nyara Sabally: 15 PTS | 6 REB Isabelle Harrison: 14 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 3PM Laura Juškaitė: 10 PTS | 4 REB
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2026
- The Cup Chase- Volume 3 - WNBA
- Valkyries Sign Center Nadia Fingall to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever Look to Bounce Back in Washington - Indiana Fever
- Preview: Sky Look to Extend Winning Streak in Matchup against Tempo on Sunday - Chicago Sky
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