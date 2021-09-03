Cheek, Craport Lead Florence to Third Win in a Row

Joliet, Ill. - With 10 games left on the Frontier League calendar, the Florence Y'alls traveled to DuPage Medical Group Field to take on the Joliet Slammers in game one of a four game set.

Florence got out of the gates hot. Trevor Craport hit his 17th long ball of the season in the first, making it a two run Florence advantage. The RBIs were Craport's 73rd and 74th of the season putting him, for the time being, on top in that category.

In the second, the Y'alls tallied two more, an RBI single from Connor Crane plated Andres Rios. Following that Jose Brizuela drove in Crane with a sacrifice fly.

Later on in the fifth, it was Craport plating two more with a two-run single off of reliver Brett Smith. After five, the Y'alls were up 6-1 over Joliet.

On the mound for the Y'alls Jared Cheek got the start. Cheek was phenomenal. The righty went six innings, allowed only one run, and struck out a season high nine Slammers. Cheek got the win, his eighth of the season.

Florence tacked on one more in the ninth, Connor Crane with another RBI hit.

In relief, Alex Wagner went two scoreless innings, securing the 7-1 victory for Florence, their 51st of the season.

The second game of this four game set will be tomorrow night at 7:05 ET. Righty Frank Valentino on the hill for Florence, taking on Tom Walker for the Slammers.

