Checkers' Harry Potter Night Is Friday

January 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





The Charlotte Checkers today announced that their first-ever Harry Potter Night will be held this Friday, Feb. 1, as the team takes on the Providence Bruins at Bojangles' Coliseum.

The first 1,000 fans to arrive at the game will receive a wristband assigning them to one of the four houses from the popular fantasy novels and films. Those fans will then earn points when their representatives compete in various games and activities throughout the night.

A collection of themed concessions including butterbeer (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), butterbeer cupcakes, bangers and mash and a "Mrs. Weasley's Corned Beef Sandwich Special" will be available at select locations throughout the game while supplies last.

Fans who purchased ahead of time will also be able to take themed photos with live owls as part of a special ticket package that has already sold out. A $20 package including a ticket and a Checkers hat can still be purchased at gocheckers.com/harrypotter.

The Checkers are also hosting a school supply drive with Classroom Central, in which all fans who donate at least 10 items at the door will receive a free ticket to a future game. Classroom Central's most-needed items include No. 2 pencils, erasers, crayons, filler paper and colored pencils.

Coliseum doors will open at 5:45 p.m. on Friday. Individual game tickets are still available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. For group outings or other information, please contact the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.

