Chris Lawrence Hits the Ice in AHL All-Star Classic Executives Game

January 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: As part of the AHL All-Star Classic, which began last night at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA with the AHL Skills Competition, and concludes with tonight's AHL All-Star Challenge, the American Hockey League is also holding an "Executives Game", in which executive staff personnel from around the AHL will take part in a scrimmage.

Hartford will be represented in the tilt by XL Center general manager, and head of Wolf Pack business operations, Chris Lawrence. Lawrence's participation in the Executives Game is an extension of his utilization of the game of hockey to spread good will throughout the Hartford area. Lawrence volunteers his time throughout the hockey season to the Hartford Police Athletic League (PAL), which offers inner-city youth the opportunity to learn hockey skills with weekly ice time at the XL Center.

"Hockey left an indelible impact on my life," Lawrence said, "the synergies between competitive sports and the business world are endless, and having a chance to pass along those experiences to a community that has embraced my family and I, is a true blessing."

A four-year letter-winner at Michigan State University, who captained MSU to an NCAA championship as a Senior in 2006-07, Lawrence organizes PAL's weekly skating sessions, running drills and teaching basic hockey skills to the PAL skaters, many of whom have never had the opportunity to skate before. Additionally, through his involvement with the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation, Lawrence has also headed up equipment donations that help strengthen the PAL program, and allow it to provide an enriched experience for the kids. PAL is an organization Lawrence truly believes in, and he encourages his staff at the XL Center to get involved with PAL skates throughout the season.

Today's Executives Game, which will face off at 2:30 PM, marks Lawrence's return to competitive hockey for the first time since the glory of his Frozen Four title season in 2007. Born and raised in Havertown, PA, just outside of Philadelphia, Lawrence played one season of USHL Junior Hockey with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, and two years with the Pittsburgh Forge of the NAHL, before heading to Michigan State. He hung up his skates after the 2007 championship, to begin the off-ice career that has led him to his current position with the XL Center and the Wolf Pack.

