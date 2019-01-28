Wolf Pack Weekly, January 28-February 3

The Wolf Pack (19-21-3-2, 43 pts., .478) went into the AHL All-Star break with an 0-2-1-0 week, starting with a 7-4 home loss to Springfield on Wednesday night. On Friday night in Binghamton, the Wolf Pack took a 2-1 lead into the third period but ended up falling in overtime, 3-2. Then, up against the Eastern Conference-leading Charlotte Checkers Saturday night at the XL Center, Hartford was on the short end of a 5-2 verdict, in front of a season-high crowd of 7,167.

This week:

The Wolf Pack return from the AHL All-Star break with a trip to the site of the All-Star Classic, the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Friday night, battling the Thunderbirds at 7:05 PM. Saturday night finds the Wolf Pack back home at the XL Center, with the Rochester Americans in town for a 7:00 game.

Friday, February 1 at the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the MassMutual Center, 7:05 PM

- This is the sixth meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and their I-91 rivals, but only the second road game in the series for Hartford. The first was a 6-2 loss in the teams' first encounter of the year, back on October 28. Overall on the season vs. the Thunderbirds, the Wolf Pack are 2-3-0-0.

- After their 7-4 win over the Wolf Pack at the XL Center Wednesday, the Thunderbirds lost back-to-back games, 6-1 in Syracuse on Friday and 3-2 Saturday in Providence. Springfield comes into the week one point behind Providence for the fourth-and-last playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, with a record of 20-16-6-4 for 50 points.

- Springfield captain Paul Thompson had the first four-goal game in Thunderbirds franchise history, including a natural hat trick in the third period, Wednesday at the XL Center, in Springfield's 7-4 triumph over the Wolf Pack.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 AM, and 100.9 FM, WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio.

Saturday, February 2 vs. the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- This is "'90's Throwback Night", featuring a fanny pack giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, presented by ProHealth Physicians.

- The Americans (26-13-3-1, 56 pts.) continue to lead the North Division, sitting three points ahead of second-place Syracuse, and headed into the All-Star break on a six-game points streak (4-0-1-1).

- The Wolf Pack have won both of the last two clashes between themselves and the Americans, both in Rochester, after the Amerks came from behind in the third period to take the first XL Center meeting between the two clubs, 4-3, on November 18.

- Rochester's second-leading point-scorer, C.J. Smith (16-22-38 in 39 GP), comes into this week on a nine-game point-scoring streak (5-8-13), and with at least a point in 13 of his last 14 Amerk games (9-10-19).

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club, presented by Minuteman Press. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:00 PM until puck drop.

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 AM, and 100.9 FM, WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio.

Recent Transactions:

Marek Mazanec - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 22.

Dustin Tokarski - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 22.

Alexandar Georgiev - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 27.

Boo Nieves - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 27.

Pack Tracks:

Friday, February 8, when the Wolf Pack host the Syracuse Crunch in a 7:15 PM game, it's Pride and Diversity Night at the XL Center. Join the Wolf Pack as they team up with the "You Can Play Project" to promote equality and diversity in the community.

Join the Wolf Pack for its first Craft Beer Night Friday, February 22, when the Springfield Thunderbirds visit the XL Center for a 7:15 PM start. Enjoy 90 minutes of tastings from Back East, Connecticut Valley and Hanging Hills brewing companies for only $50. That cost includes a game ticket. For more information, click here.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday home date is February 8, when they host the Syracuse Crunch in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, February 13, when the Toronto Marlies come to town for a 7:00 PM game.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home game is February 13, a 7:00 PM contest vs. the Toronto Marlies.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

