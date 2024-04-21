Chasers Lose First Series of 2024 to Nashville, Falling 7-3

NASHVILLE, TENN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their first series of the year against the Nashville Sounds, losing 7-3 Sunday at First Horizon Park, while dropping the series 4-2.

The Sounds struck first three times in three innings, with a sacrifice fly in the second inning to get on the board, then Chavez Young and Tyler Black followed in the third inning with back-to-back home runs for a 3-0 Nashville lead.

In his first professional start, Jonah Dipoto retired the side in order in the first inning and came one out away from getting through 3.0 innings, but was lifted in the third, having struck out one over 2.2 innings, charged with three runs (two earned).

The Storm Chasers managed to put up a run in each of the next three innings from a total of six hits. Nate Eaton doubled open the fourth, then Devin Mann singled him in to get the Chasers on the board 3-1. John Rave ripped a double to start the top of the fifth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly from Nick Pratto to cut deficit down to 3-2 in favor of the Sounds. After Tyler Gentry connected on a two-out double in the top of the sixth inning, Brian O'Keefe tied the score 3-3 on a single to center field that plated Gentry from second base.

Behind Dipoto, Walter Pennington got the final out of the third and combined with Colin Selby for 3.1 perfect innings, as the two retired all 10 they faced, with Pennington retiring seven, then Selby striking out the side in the sixth.

Major League rehabber Jake Brentz made his 2024 season debut when he took the mound in the bottom of the seventh, but could not get an out, as he walked three and hit a batter as the Sounds took a 5-3 lead in the seventh. Sam Long inherited the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh but retired the side to strand the bases loaded and maintain a two-run deficit.

Long was a strike away from working a scoreless eighth inning, but a two-out, two-run single from Tyler Black doubled the Nashville lead, bringing the score to the 7-3 that held to be final.

Omaha was unable to counter in the top of the ninth, as the Sounds' bullpen retired the final 10 Storm Chasers hitters of the afternoon, after O'Keefe's game-tying single in the sixth inning.

Following an off day Monday, the Chasers welcome the Indianapolis Indians to Werner Park for a six-game set beginning at 6:05 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

