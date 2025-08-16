Charlotte Independence vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Christian Chaney scored his ninth goal of the season to power the Charlotte Independence to a 1-0 win over Westchester SC at American Legion Memorial Stadium, earning the hosts their first league victory since June 15 to end a seven-match winless streak.







