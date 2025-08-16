Charlotte Independence vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Christian Chaney scored his ninth goal of the season to power the Charlotte Independence to a 1-0 win over Westchester SC at American Legion Memorial Stadium, earning the hosts their first league victory since June 15 to end a seven-match winless streak.
