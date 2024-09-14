Charlotte Independence Fall to Richmond Kickers

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Charlotte Independence fell to Richmond Kickers by a score of 0-1 on Saturday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

How It Happened:

The match began with good spells of possession for both sides. Charlotte had the first look at goal in the 11th minute with #29 JC Obregon Jr. hitting a strike from the top of the box. The shot was saved by Richmond GK #35 James Sneddon.

Independence went on the attack again in the 22nd minute when a through ball to #11 Tresor Mbuyu resulted in a first-time shot on frame. Sneddon got a touch on it, to push the ball out for the Jacks first corner kick of the match. The corner was taken by #21 Dustin Correa and served deep towards the back of the box. A header away by Richmond fell to the feet of #13 Anthony Sorenson. He struck the shot low and missed just wide.

In combination play up the right wing, Richmond was able to get endline and cut a pass back towards the top of the box. The shot missed high over the crossbar. Richmond tested Independence goalkeeper #1 Austin Pack in the 26th minute. The free kick was hit straight to the hands of Pack.

Charlotte's best look came in the 31st minute. Obregon intercept a pass across Richmond's back line that fell to #6 Omar Ciss. Ciss played a pass wide to Mbuyu who dribbled down the left wing. Taking on his defender, he cut towards the endline. The shot floated across the frame of goal and knocked off the back post.

The Jacks saw a couple more chances to finish the half but were unable to find the back of the net.

Halftime, Charlotte Independence 0 - Richmond Kickers 0

Pack made an early diving save to keep the Jacks level early into the second half.

A corner kick taken by #14 Luis Alvarez curved into the box in the 73rd minute. Congestion near the goalkeeper forced a drop, but Sneddon was quick to recover.

An error on the Jacks defense left #8 Joao Gomiero one on one with Pack. He faked a shot, cut to the left and slotted a pass in for the goal.

The Independence final good look at goal came in the 80th minute off a cross from Sorenson. The ball was low and Alvarez tried to push a pass through with his heel, but it was ultimately cleared out of play by the Richmond defense.

Final Score, Charlotte Independence 0 - Richmond Kickers 1.

Quotes:

Head Coach, Mike Jeffries

On his overall thoughts on the match:

"Frustrated. We knew it was going to be a hard night with the schedule that we've had and playing against a fresh group. We weren't sharp enough throughout a lot of the early parts of the game, but still had chances. We hit the post twice and had a lot of good looks the first half and couldn't finish, couldn't get the first goal. I felt like we were in a good place the second half for the most part and then we conceded an absurd goal. I think that took the wind out of us completely and we didn't respond like we needed to after the goal. We're frustrated because it was an important game for us and where we are and it feels like we didn't put our best foot forward tonight."

On preparations for leading into next few matches:

"We've got 5 games left, two at home and three on the road. We knew this going in and when we get to this part of the season, every game is vital for points, in terms of the standings, so we'll prepare for each game as best we can. We'll see where we are injury wise and getting guys back and get ready for Tormenta."

#13 Anthony Sorenson

On finding success on the wing

"The team's been playing well, carrying on our streak. Our intensity as been very good off the start. I thought offensively we were giving them some pressure. It's always my goal to help the team as much as I can getting forward, so just look to keep doing that as much as I can."

#29 JC Obregon Jr.

On first game back with Charlotte after International play with Honduras

"Really happy to be back with the team and get back in the groove with the tough season. Unlucky result tonight, but we have to flip the page and prepare for next week's game. I thought the team played decent tonight. It wasn't our best night for sure, I think we've created clearer chances in the past, but again, we'll flip the page and get better this week and try to get the three points next weekend.

Next On the Schedule:

Charlotte Independence are on the road next Saturday, September 21 to face South Georgia Tormenta FC at Tormenta FC. First kick is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Fans can stream the match on ESPN+.

