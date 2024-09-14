South Georgia Tormenta FC Draws with Spokane Velocity

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC's Ford Parker in action

(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

A second-half red card issued to Spokane Velocity underscored the intensity of the match, as the two teams are separated by just one point in the regular season standings.

The Velocity applied high pressure early in the first half, forcing Tormenta's keeper Ford Parker to make several notable saves. The match marked Parker's first appearance in eight games following an injury.

Despite Spokane holding more possession in the first half, Tormenta created key scoring opportunities with two shots on goal, both taken by Pedro Fonseca. The club's second-leading scorer this season, Fonseca tested Spokane's defense with his first attempt in the 37th minute and followed it up with a rocket in the 43rd. However, both were saved, keeping the match level at halftime.

In the 53rd minute, Spokane's Ahmed Longmire was shown a straight red card after an on-field altercation, leaving Velocity to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Tormenta made tactical changes after the break, bringing on Callum Stretch and Jackson Khoury. In the 62nd minute, Stretch found Sebastián Vivas, who grazed the ball with his head but could not convert the chance. Moments later, Khoury sent a shot toward Spokane's keeper, who made another save.

South Georgia dominated possession in the second half, displaying aggressive tactics and pushing the ball down the wings to create more scoring chances. Tormenta took a total of 15 shots, compared to Spokane's eight, but neither team could break the deadlock.

Tormenta FC will hit the pitch again on September 21 against Charlotte Independence at home at 7:30 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets to the match here.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

