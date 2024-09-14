Ten-Man Chattanooga Squad Topped by Triumph

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

In the second of back-to-back weekends at CHI Memorial Stadium, the Chattanooga Red Wolves took on Greenville Triumph for the second meeting of the season. After going down to ten men early in the contest, a goal from Mayele Malango got the Red Wolves on the board just before the end of the second half. A strong second half from the visiting Triumph, however, would see three additional goals in their favor, though a successful penalty kick in the 90th minute by Ropapa Mensah would gain the Red Wolves a second on the night and a 5-2 result.

With both sides in search of crucial points during the final stretch of regular season matches, it would be Greenville led by Lyam MacKinnon to break open the scoring early with goals in the ninth and 18th minutes. Chattanooga looked to organize and lock down defensively while creating a press of their own but would remain limited as the Triumph continued to attack. The action broke out of the Red Wolves' defensive end in the 22nd minute and a shot from Chevone Marsh would hit the outside netting of the opposing goal and out for a goal kick - the ensuing play would see Tobi Jnohope running down a threatening MacKinnon once more and making a falling kick save to prevent his third of the night.

The 31st minute saw a bit of action as Jnohope received a second yellow card that sent him off and Chattanooga down to ten men for the remainder of the match. Greenville looked to make the most of the man advantage, but Pedro Hernandez intercepted a pass between Triumph players, carried the ball forward, and found Mayele Malango who pushed ahead and chipped the ball past the advancing Greenville keeper to cut the visitor's lead to 2-1 by halftime.

Chattanooga came into the second half seeking to capitalize on the momentum of their goal and nearly found an equalizer in the 52nd minute with work from Malango and Marsh that would be saved by the Triumph keeper. A second similar run in the 56th minute saw a hard shot by Omar Hernandez shoved away and out for a goal kick as the Red Wolves fought for a comeback; however, the Triumph tacked on a third goal in the 60th minute to reclaim the two-goal lead and a fourth three minutes later for MacKinnon's third of the night.

As the contest continued, Greenville continued to push while the Red Wolves looked for a response. In the 84th minute, Greenville scored a fifth goal, but Chattanooga managed a goal after Gustavo Fernandes was fouled in the box in the 89th minute and Ropapa Mensah slotted it home for the Red Wolves' second of the night. After four minutes of stoppage time, the whistle blew for the 5-2 final to close out the series between the sides.

The Red Wolves will head on the road to face the Northern Colorado Hailstorm in Windsor before a bye week due to the USL Jägermeister Cup final. They will return home to open the month of October against One Knoxville on Saturday, October 5th for October Beer Fest followed by two road matches against Forward Madison and the Richmond Kickers. The 2024 home finale will be played on Saturday, October 26th against Lexington SC. Tickets for both remaining home matches are on sale now.

