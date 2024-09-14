Greenville Triumph Smashes Winless Streak With 5-2 Victory Over Chattanooga

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Chattanooga, TN - The Greenville Triumph SC broke its winless streak with a convincing 5-2 win over the Chattanooga Red Wolves in Tennessee on Saturday. Triumph SC's Lyam MacKinnon led the charge, securing a hat trick on two assists by Zion Scarlett and one from Hayden Anderson. The victory, the first in Greenville's last seven matches, lifted the team to fifth in the League One standings with an 8-6-3 record.

Early in the first half, Zion Scarlett's pace proved to be key as he outran the Red Wolves backline and delivered a perfect cross to Lyam MacKinnon, who tucked the ball into the net at the 10-minute mark. Just nine minutes later, the duo struck again with an almost identical play, giving Greenville a comfortable two-goal cushion. The game took a dramatic turn in the 32nd minute when Chattanooga's Tobi Jnohope received a second yellow card, reducing the Red Wolves to 10 men. Despite their disadvantage, Chattanooga managed to claw back just before halftime. Mayele Malango capitalized on a defensive lapse by Greenville, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

However, Greenville quickly reestablished control after the break. In the 60th minute, Hayden Anderson weaved through the Red Wolves defense to score off a cross from defender Tyler Polak. Shortly after, Anderson distributed his own pinpoint cross to MacKinnon to volley home his third goal of the night, securing a hat trick and giving Greenville a 4-1 lead. This marks MacKinnon's second hat trick against the Red Wolves, the first coming on June 21, 2023.

With Greenville in full control of the match, late substitutions furthered a dominant night for the the team. Newcomer, Federico Stachuk connected on an 85th-minute short corner from Ben Zakowski to notch Greenville's fifth goal and his first since joining the club on loan earlier this month. While Chattanooga's Ropapa Mensah converted a penalty in the 90th minute, it wasn't enough to spoil the match for Greenville. The 5-2 win put Greenville back in the win column before the club faces Central Valley Fuego at home next Saturday on September 21st at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now.

