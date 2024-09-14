Forward Madison FC Win in Friendly against Chicago House AC

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







It was a beautiful night to kick off in Madison, as Forward took on Chicago House AC for the club's third friendly of the season. Almost immediately, House put pressure on Forward's backline. In the ninth minute, Kiki Avalos buried the first goal of the night, slipping his shot past Martin Sanchez, and putting the visiting team up 1-0.

A few minutes later, Forward capitalized on their own opportunity. A ball was passed to Garrett McLaughlin in the box, who slotted it into the back post of the net for the equalizer. In the 36th minute, McLaughlin would score his second goal of the night in almost the same play, putting the home squad up 2-1 heading into the first half.

Forward Madison made several substitutions to start the second half, putting on a handful of trialists.

Within a few minutes, FMFC would extend their lead with a goal from Trialist #33, going up 3-1 in the 53rd minute. In the 66th minute, the 'Mingos would score their fourth goal, this time from Trialist #38.

In the 84th minute, Chicago House AC put a near shot on goal, but it skied over the crossbar. A few minutes later, FMFC would counter, and Trialist #38 was left one-on-one with the goalkeeper, putting away his second goal of the night, and fifth for the 'Mingos. The final score would end in favor of the home squad, 5-1.

Goal Summary

0-1 CHI - Avalos (9')

1-1 MAD - McLaughlin (15')

2-1 MAD - McLaughlin (36')

3-1 MAD - Trialist #33 (53')

4-1 MAD - Trialist #38 (66')

5-1 MAD - Trialist #38 (88')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Davila (33')

Yellow, CHI - Waddington (57')

Yellow, CHI - Angeles (59')

Yellow, CHI - Dilworth (85')

Yellow, MAD - Trialist #26 (87')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC plays Spokane Velocity for the first time at historic Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, September 21st. The club is hosting Hispanic Heritage Night, with kickoff at 5pm CT.

