Champions Shuffle Roster to Accommodate Players Returning from Pan-Am Games
August 6, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release
OTTAWA - Ottawa Champions players Phillippe Aumont, Evan Rutckyj and Steve Brown have rejoined the team after competing in the Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru over the last week.
While Aumont will not be in the lineup until his next start on Thursday, Brown will be in tonight's starting lineup against the Sussex County Miners and Rutckyj will be available in the bullpen.
Aumont and Rutckyj return to the Champions with a silver medal after losing 6-1 to Puerto Rico in the championship game. Brown, unfortunately, returns to Ottawa empty-handed, as Colombia lost 6-0 to Nicaragua in the bronze medal game.
In order to make room for Aumont, Rutckyj and Brown, the Champions have released RHP Andrew Cooper, LHP Francisco Gracesqui, INF Jordan Caillouet and OF Liam Scafariello.
