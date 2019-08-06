Champions Shuffle Roster to Accommodate Players Returning from Pan-Am Games

August 6, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - Ottawa Champions players Phillippe Aumont, Evan Rutckyj and Steve Brown have rejoined the team after competing in the Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru over the last week.

While Aumont will not be in the lineup until his next start on Thursday, Brown will be in tonight's starting lineup against the Sussex County Miners and Rutckyj will be available in the bullpen.

Aumont and Rutckyj return to the Champions with a silver medal after losing 6-1 to Puerto Rico in the championship game. Brown, unfortunately, returns to Ottawa empty-handed, as Colombia lost 6-0 to Nicaragua in the bronze medal game.

In order to make room for Aumont, Rutckyj and Brown, the Champions have released RHP Andrew Cooper, LHP Francisco Gracesqui, INF Jordan Caillouet and OF Liam Scafariello.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.