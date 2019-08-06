New Jersey's Alfedo Marte Now a Three-Time Weekly Honoree

Thornhill, Ontario - New Jersey Jackals OF Alfredo Marte is the Can-Am League's Batter of the Week for the week of July 29-August 4, as selected by PointStreak, the league's official statistician.

Marte went 9-for-23 (.391) with two home runs and 11 RBI as the Jackals were a perfect 6-0 on the week. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, native's most impressive game came Tuesday in a 14-9 win at Rockland, as he went 5-for-6 with a home run and five RBI. It was just the third five-hit game for a Can-Am League batter this season.

Currently, Marte leads the league with 13 home runs, 66 RBI, 35 extra-base hits and 140 total bases. It marks the third time this season he has been named Batter of the Week, also having been selected for the weeks of June 24-30 and July 1-7. No Can-Am League player has been chosen as Batter of the Week three or more times in a season since 2016, when New Jersey OF Art Charles earned four weekly selections.

Marte is in his first season with the Jackals and his 14th season as a professional, having played in the Arizona, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore and Philadelphia organizations. He spent parts of three seasons in the majors, appearing in 71 games with the Angels (2013-14) and the Diamondbacks (2015).

